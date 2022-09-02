Part of A14 closed after vehicle hits central reservation near Ipswich

Updated

There are long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich is currently closed after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation.

Officers are currently at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the westbound carriageway near the Seven Hills Interchange.

In a Tweet, Suffolk police said: "There is heavy traffic on the A14 westbound near Ipswich following a single-vehicle collision between the Seven Hills roundabout and the Orwell Bridge.

"This is also causing congestion on the A12 southbound.

"The road is currently closed westbound."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays in the area on both the A14 and the A12 while emergency services attend the crash.