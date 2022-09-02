News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Part of A14 closed after vehicle hits central reservation near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:40 AM September 2, 2022
Updated: 9:06 AM September 2, 2022
There are long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a single-vehicle crash

A carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich is currently closed after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation. 

Officers are currently at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the westbound carriageway near the Seven Hills Interchange. 

In a Tweet, Suffolk police said: "There is heavy traffic on the A14 westbound near Ipswich following a single-vehicle collision between the Seven Hills roundabout and the Orwell Bridge.

"This is also causing congestion on the A12 southbound.

"The road is currently closed westbound."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays in the area on both the A14 and the A12 while emergency services attend the crash. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A12
A14 Suffolk News

