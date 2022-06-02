Part of A14 closed after van catches fire near Ipswich

Updated

The A14 is currently closed after a van fire near Ipswich - Credit: National Highways East

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a van caught fire near Ipswich.

Officers were called to the incident in the westbound slip road just after 8am today, Thursday, June 2.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "A van is alight near Copdock and smoke is going across the eastbound carriageway."

National Highways East said in a tweet: "The A14 in Ipswich is currently closed westbound between junction 56 - A137 Wherstead and junction 55 - A12 at Copdock due to a vehicle fire.

"Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have attended the scene however the road remains closed to clear the carriageway of oil.

"We are en route to assist."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has also been called with appliances from Princes Street and Ipswich East attending the blaze.

The AA Traffic Map is showing long delays in the area in the westbound carriageway.

A diversion route has been put in place which as follows:

Exit the A14 at J58 Levington and follow the A1156 into Ipswich.

At Felixstowe Road/Bixley Road continue on the A1189 to Woodbridge Road roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit and follow the A1214 through Ipswich to rejoin the A14 westbound carriageway at J55 Copdock.

