Delays near Orwell Bridge after wheels of trailer carrying boat fall off

There are currently long delays on the A14 this morning after a trailer that was carrying a boat near the Orwell Bridge lost its wheels.

Officers were called to the incident in the westbound carriageway at about 9am today, Friday, May 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A trailer carrying a boat which was being towed by a Land Rover on the A14 has lost its wheels.

"The broken down vehicle is between the Nacton turn off and the Shell garage just before the Orwell Bridge."

The spokesman said that no lane closures have been put in place but the AA Traffic Map suggests there is long delays in the area.

