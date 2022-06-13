News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:49 AM June 13, 2022
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway - Credit: Google Maps

There are warnings of delays on the A14 just outside Ipswich after an HGV leaked fuel onto the carriageway - leaving one lane closed.  

Officers were called at about 4.45am today, Monday, June 13 to a report of an HGV leaking a large amount of diesel onto the westbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "There is currently one lane closed on the A14 Westbound carriageway between Wherstead and Copdock, however both lanes may need closing periodically whilst the spillage is cleared.

"This is likely to lead to some traffic delays throughout the morning.

"Highways England has been notified and are also attending the scene."


