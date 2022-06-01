News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lane blocked on A14 after three-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:04 AM June 1, 2022
Updated: 8:18 AM June 1, 2022
There is currently long delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash

There is currently long delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a three-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the crash involving two cars and a van in the eastbound carriageway at about 7.20am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Lane two of the eastbound carriageway near the Whitehouse turn off is currently blocked. 

"Police are still on scene of the crash."

The extent of any injuries is not yet clear. 

The AA Traffic Map is showing heavy traffic in the area.

