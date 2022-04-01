Lane closed on A14 as car ends up in ditch after crash with motorcyclist

A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 near Trimley St Martin after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: IAG

A lane of the A14 has been closed following a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car near Felixstowe.

Police were first called to the crash in the westbound carriageway, near the Trimley villages, at 7.15am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the car went off the road as a result of the crash.

A lane closure has been put in place while recovery of the car takes place.

The spokesman confirmed ambulance crews were also called to the crash and checked over the driver of the car at the scene.

He also said the motorcyclist suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital, but not by an ambulance.

The AA traffic map suggests there are some delays in the area, but these are not expected to add on too much time to drivers' journeys.

It comes after a lane was closed on the Orwell Bridge this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

