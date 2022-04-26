News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:54 AM April 26, 2022
There are long delays on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash near Felixstowe

Part of the A14 has been closed following a crash that left a vehicle on its roof near Felixstowe. 

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash in the eastbound carriageway at about 5.55am today, Tuesday, April 26. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to a single-vehicle RTC in the eastbound carriageway involving a Volkswagen Tiguan.

"There have been no casualties as a result of the crash.

"A road closure remains in place while we wait for recovery and while fluids are cleared from the road."

The spokesman confirmed that officers are also dealing with a two-vehicle crash that happened in the queues while the road closure was in place. 

person