Lane closed on A14 near Orwell Bridge after broken down vehicle

A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 after a vehicle broke down near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a police have closed one lane near the Orwell Bridge.

This is due to a puncture causing a vehicle to break down in the eastbound carriageway.

Officers were called to the broken down vehicle just after 4.30pm today, Monday, April 4.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that lane one has been closed while recovery for the vehicle is sorted.

He added that it is not expected to be closed for too much longer.

The AA Traffic Map shows there are long delays in the area as a result of the broken down vehicle.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.