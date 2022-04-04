News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Lane closed on A14 near Orwell Bridge after broken down vehicle

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:20 PM April 4, 2022
Updated: 5:23 PM April 4, 2022
A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 after a vehicle broke down near the Orwell Bridge 

A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 after a vehicle broke down near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a police have closed one lane near the Orwell Bridge.

This is due to a puncture causing a vehicle to break down in the eastbound carriageway. 

Officers were called to the broken down vehicle just after 4.30pm today, Monday, April 4. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that lane one has been closed while recovery for the vehicle is sorted. 

He added that it is not expected to be closed for too much longer. 

The AA Traffic Map shows there are long delays in the area as a result of the broken down vehicle. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Orwell Bridge A14 News

Don't Miss

Neno gang Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke jailed

Ipswich Crown Court

Gang of five jailed for total of 28 years for drug dealing

Jane Hunt

person
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visited Fort Landguard tonight.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway visits historic Suffolk fort

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man given community order for assaulting wife

Jane Hunt

person
Andy Miley's kitchen and dining room were destroyed in a house fire this week Picture: CHARLOTTE BON

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

'Words can’t express it’: Shotley man whose dog caused house fire thanks...

Abygail Fossett

person