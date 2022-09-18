A14 partially reopens after pedestrian dies in crash

The A14 has partially reopened after a pedestrian died in a serious crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 has partially reopened after a pedestrian died in a "serious" crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at about 8.55pm yesterday (September 17).

Complex investigation works by police are continuing throughout Sunday.

In a Tweet National Highways East said: "The A14 in Suffolk is now only closed eastbound between junction 51 at Needham Market and junction 52 near Ipswich.

"Westbound has reopened.

"Complex police collision investigations and clear-up works are ongoing."

Following the incident on Saturday evening, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene and it has since been confirmed that the pedestrian has died.

"No-one else was injured in the collision."

The eastbound carriageway was closed at the junction with the A140 at Coddenham last night and drivers were told that the road would be closed for several hours.

The A14 was later closed in both directions while Suffolk police began its investigation.

While the eastbound carriageway remains closed a diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:

Exit the A14 at J51 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A14 J51 entry slip road.

On the entry slip road turn left and then right onto Norwich Road.

Follow the Norwich Road to the A14 J52 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A14 eastbound to continue your journey.

It is not yet clear when the eastbound carriageway will reopen.