Lengthy delays on A14 after crash outside Ipswich
Published: 9:32 AM October 13, 2022
- Credit: A14 traffic cameras
There are currently long delays on the A14 after a crash just outside Ipswich.
Officers were called to reports of a crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon at about 9.05am on Thursday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash was damage-only and no serious injuries have been reported.
According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays of almost 20 minutes as a result of the crash.
Traffic cameras show one lane has been closed as a result of the crash.