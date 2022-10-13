Lengthy delays on A14 after crash outside Ipswich

There are severe delays on the A14 this morning near Ipswich - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a crash just outside Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of a crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon at about 9.05am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash was damage-only and no serious injuries have been reported.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays of almost 20 minutes as a result of the crash.

Traffic cameras show one lane has been closed as a result of the crash.