Lengthy delays on A14 after crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:32 AM October 13, 2022
A14 at Claydon

There are severe delays on the A14 this morning near Ipswich - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a crash just outside Ipswich. 

Officers were called to reports of a crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon at about 9.05am on Thursday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash was damage-only and no serious injuries have been reported. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are severe delays of almost 20 minutes as a result of the crash. 

Traffic cameras show one lane has been closed as a result of the crash.

