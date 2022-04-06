Drivers warned as A14 waterlogged and heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast
- Credit: Archant
Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads as part of the A14 has become waterlogged with more heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast.
In a tweet, Suffolk police said officers were called after a request for support from Highways East to notify drivers using the A14 that it is waterlogged just prior to junction 53, the Whitehouse turn off.
The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit Suffolk over the next couple of hours.
In a tweet, the Met Office said: "You may hear a thunderclap if you live in East Anglia and southeast England during the next couple of hours.
"A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms is moving east with thunder and lightning in some of these showers."
