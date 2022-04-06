Drivers warned as A14 waterlogged and heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast

Roads across Suffolk are becoming waterlogged with more heavy rain forecast - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads as part of the A14 has become waterlogged with more heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said officers were called after a request for support from Highways East to notify drivers using the A14 that it is waterlogged just prior to junction 53, the Whitehouse turn off.

CAD 228 - Call to request for support from @HighwaysEAST to notify motorists using #A14 water logged East bound just prior to junction 53 ASDA Whitehouse - Please take care when driving https://t.co/m92ljaNfuy — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 6, 2022

The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit Suffolk over the next couple of hours.

In a tweet, the Met Office said: "You may hear a thunderclap if you live in East Anglia and southeast England during the next couple of hours.

You may hear a thunderclap if you live in East Anglia and SE England during the next couple of hours ⚡



A line of heavy showers and #thunderstorms is moving east with #thunder and #lightning in some of these showers ⛈️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/KftEV3Sif3 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2022

"A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms is moving east with thunder and lightning in some of these showers."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.