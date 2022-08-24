A14 set to reopen after crash involving lorry closed road overnight

The A14 is set to be reopened outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 is set to reopen after a serious crash involving a lorry closed the road overnight.

Emergency services were called at 8.46pm yesterday (August 23) following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 52 at Claydon and 54 outside Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket attended.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Recovery crews were called to the scene at 1am to clear the road as the lorry was understood to be carrying sand.

As of 7.20am (August 24) police were preparing a rolling roadblock in order to reopen the road.