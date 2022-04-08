News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Lane blocked on A14 outside Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:11 AM April 8, 2022
A lane of the A14 outside Ipswich has been closed

A lane of the A14 outside Ipswich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays on the A14 outside of Ipswich after a crash involving two cars.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway between junctions 55 and 56, approaching the Copdock Interchange, at about 7.35am.

The incident has caused one lane of the road to be blocked while the vehicles are recovered, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The AA traffic map is suggesting drivers are queuing over the Orwell Bridge.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

