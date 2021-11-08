A14 westbound closed near Ipswich due to pothole
Published: 10:40 AM November 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The westbound lanes of the A14 have been closed near Ipswich this morning as maintenance crews work to fix a pothole.
Traffic has been held on the westbound carriageway near the Whitehouse Interchange since just after 9am while emergency repairs are carried out.
According to the AA Traffic Map, this is causing severe delays back to the Copdock Interchange.
National Highways and Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
