A14 westbound closed near Ipswich due to pothole

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:40 AM November 8, 2021
There are severe delays on the A14 this morning near Ipswich 

The westbound lanes of the A14 have been closed near Ipswich this morning as maintenance crews work to fix a pothole. 

Traffic has been held on the westbound carriageway near the Whitehouse Interchange since just after 9am while emergency repairs are carried out. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, this is causing severe delays back to the Copdock Interchange. 

National Highways and Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


