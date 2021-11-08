A14 westbound closed near Ipswich due to pothole

There are severe delays on the A14 this morning near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

The westbound lanes of the A14 have been closed near Ipswich this morning as maintenance crews work to fix a pothole.

Traffic has been held on the westbound carriageway near the Whitehouse Interchange since just after 9am while emergency repairs are carried out.

The #A14 westbound #J53 (#A1156) to #J52 (#B1113 #Claydon) is currently CLOSED whilst we repair a pothole in the carriageway. @NSRAPT @SuffolkPolice are currently at scene, Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) November 8, 2021

According to the AA Traffic Map, this is causing severe delays back to the Copdock Interchange.

National Highways and Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



