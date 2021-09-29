Lorry crash closes part of A14 overnight

Published: 7:10 AM September 29, 2021

Part of the A14 had to close following a single vehicle crash - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Part of the A14 was closed last night after a lorry crash near the Copdock interchange.

The westbound carriageway was closed at around 3am this morning after an HGV left the road.

There were no reports of any injuries and the road has now reopened.

The crash comes as heavy rain and strong winds have been predicted for the region this week.

