Long queues on day one of lockdown as abandoned motorcycle blocks A14

Published: 9:39 AM January 5, 2021

There are long delays on the A14 at Claydon due to a broken down motorcycle - Credit: Crown/Highways England

There are long queues on the first day of coronavirus lockdown as an abandoned motorcycle is blocking the A14 at Claydon.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway, just before Claydon, at 7.15am today (Tuesday, January 5).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a motorcycle had broken down and was left abandoned in the carriageway.

Recovery of the motorcycle is underway.

Queues are currently stretching back as far as junction 54 for Sproughton.