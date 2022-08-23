Traffic warning in place as delays expected on busy bank holiday weekend

A traffic warning has been put in place ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend - Credit: sarah lucy brown

A traffic warning has been issued by for Suffolk this weekend as festival-goers, holidaymakers and sports fans all take to the roads.

The AA's amber warning is in place throughout the weekend, but traffic levels are expected to be highest between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

Traffic is expected to be busier than usual as Ipswich Town fans head to watch their side taken on Barnsley at 3pm on Saturday in a League One fixture.

Across the country, music enthusiasts will be making the trip to Reading and Leeds Festival to watch headliners such as Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975.

The AA is expecting holidaymakers to make the most out of the last bank holiday of the summer, with children set to return to school in early September.

It estimates that 45% of drivers will embark on a car journey during the long weekend, equating to nearly 15million leisure trips.

Drivers are advised to expect delays on major routes, such as the A14 and A12, and plan journeys ahead.

It comes after a traffic warning was also issued in Suffolk for Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

Sean Sidley, from AA Patrol of the Year, said: “This year we are predicting up to 15 million journeys will be made over the August bank holiday, as families make the most of the warm weather and have a last hurrah before the new school year

“With events and festivals fully back to normal localised congestion will peak at closing time around major venues, but the rest of the UK could see peak journeys throughout Saturday.

“Traffic is likely to build again from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, so allow plenty of time if you’re travelling then.

"Routes to and from coastal resorts and beauty spots will be among the busiest, so drivers should plan ahead for the journey and check your car before you go.”