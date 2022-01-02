News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:20 PM January 2, 2022
Updated: 1:33 PM January 2, 2022
Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on Grafton Way, Ipswich.

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on Grafton Way, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in central Ipswich.

Police were called to Grafton Way, on Sunday, January 2, following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Police and ambulance service are on the scene. 

The extent of any injuries are yet to be known.

Traffic in central Ipswich is queueing on several roads, including Vernon Street and Star Lane. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

