Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich

Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on Grafton Way, Ipswich.

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in central Ipswich.

Police were called to Grafton Way, on Sunday, January 2, following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Police and ambulance service are on the scene.

The extent of any injuries are yet to be known.

Traffic in central Ipswich is queueing on several roads, including Vernon Street and Star Lane.

