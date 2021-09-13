A14 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Copdock

Updated

Delays on the A14 after three vehicle collision

Both lanes are now open on the A14 after being closed following a three-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the accident just after 7am on Monday, September 13, on the westbound carriageway near Copdock.

Police originally advised motorists that the crash would cause major delays as traffic was held back to the Orwell Bridge. Traffic has since eased.

No injuries have been reported at this time.