News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A14 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Copdock

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:07 AM September 13, 2021    Updated: 8:49 AM September 13, 2021
Could the Copdock Interchange be rebuilt before 2030? Picture: MIKE PAGE

Delays on the A14 after three vehicle collision

Both lanes are now open on the A14 after being closed following a three-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the accident just after 7am on Monday, September 13, on the westbound carriageway near Copdock.

Police originally advised motorists that the crash would cause major delays as traffic was held back to the Orwell Bridge. Traffic has since eased. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich

Housing | Gallery

Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times, court told

Jane Hunt

person