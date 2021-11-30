News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency roadworks on busy Ipswich street to fix leaking water main

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:56 PM November 30, 2021
Anglian Water has completed roadworks in Ipswich's Argyle Street after a pipe leaked

Engineers have completed emergency work to fix a leaking water main in a busy road near Ipswich town centre.

Over the weekend, water could be seen seeping out of the A1156 Argyle Street, which leads to St Helen's Street.

Water was seen seeping out of a section of Argyle Street at the weekend

Roadworks have been in place since Monday, blocking off one lane of the Argyle Street — which is a one-way street taking motorists from east Ipswich to the Waterfront and the town centre.

Anglian Water confirmed the pipe had been repaired and say the road is expected to reopen by the end of this week.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Following a leak on a water main at the weekend, our teams have been working on Argyle Street in Ipswich this week to repair the pipe.

"The repair has been completed and the team are now reinstating the road which is expected to be reopened by the end of the week.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency repair.”

