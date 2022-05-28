Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk village

The B1115 north of Bildeston has been closed following a two-vehicle crash. - Credit: Google

A Suffolk road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened north of Bildeston and before Hitcham on the B1115 at about 8.10pm.

Fire, police and ambulance are currently at the scene.

Three fire crews from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have attended.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a crash on the B1115 by the Suffolk Fire Service at 8.19pm.

"Units had arrived at the scene by 8.36pm.

"The road is currently closed while all services deal with the collision."

