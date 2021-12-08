Officers 'extremely concerned' for missing 82-year-old

Police are "extremely concerned" for the safety of an 82-year-old man who has gone missing from Beccles - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

Officers are "extremely concerned" for a missing 82-year-old from Beccles.

Bernard Collins was last seen in the area of Homefield Paddock, Beccles, at 2pm on Wednesday, December 8.

Mr Collins is described as white, 6ft tall, large build, white hair.

He is described as wearing a short beige jacket, pale blue jeans and either a black or cream coloured cap.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Bernard and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference SC-08122021-217."



