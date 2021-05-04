Published: 7:27 AM May 4, 2021

The A137 was closed during the early hours of the morning following a serious collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A137 has re-opened this morning after closing overnight following a serious collision.

Suffolk police were called to the road at Bourne Hill, Wherstead in the early hours of the morning.

The road remained for some time whilst officers dealt with the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed this morning that the road had re-opened but was unable to give any further details of what had happened at this time.

Any witnesses who saw the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 395 of 03/05/2021.