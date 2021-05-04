Serious collision closes A137 overnight
Published: 7:27 AM May 4, 2021
The A137 has re-opened this morning after closing overnight following a serious collision.
Suffolk police were called to the road at Bourne Hill, Wherstead in the early hours of the morning.
The road remained for some time whilst officers dealt with the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed this morning that the road had re-opened but was unable to give any further details of what had happened at this time.
Any witnesses who saw the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 395 of 03/05/2021.
