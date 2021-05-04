News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Serious collision closes A137 overnight

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:27 AM May 4, 2021   
A137 Wherstead

The A137 was closed during the early hours of the morning following a serious collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A137 has re-opened this morning after closing overnight following a serious collision. 

Suffolk police were called to the road at Bourne Hill, Wherstead in the early hours of the morning. 

The road remained for some time whilst officers dealt with the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed this morning that the road had re-opened but was unable to give any further details of what had happened at this time. 

Any witnesses who saw the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 395 of 03/05/2021.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

7 criminals jailed in Suffolk

The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Cara Wilson, 21, left with second-degree burns

Cara's warning after hot water bottle burst, causing second-degree burns

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the

Woman who caused father-of-two's death in crash avoids jail

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Students at Claydon High School had a shorts day in memory of their teacher

School holds shorts day in memory of much-loved teacher

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus