Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

Emily Townsend

Published: 3:50 PM August 8, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM August 8, 2021
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car flipped on its roof following a crash in Ipswich's Bramford Road

Paramedics have taken a woman to hospital for checks after a car flipped onto its roof following a crash on a busy Ipswich road.

Suffolk police were called to Bramford Road at its junction with Riverside Road at 12.30pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving two cars.

Two ambulance crews were also called to the scene and the road was blocked for almost two hours while emergency services carried out investigation work.

A police spokesman said the busy junction had cleared at around 2.30pm and a woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening, the spokesman added.

No-one else involved in the collision is thought to have been injured.

Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call Suffolk police on 101.

