Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof
- Credit: SIMON MCGOW
Paramedics have taken a woman to hospital for checks after a car flipped onto its roof following a crash on a busy Ipswich road.
Suffolk police were called to Bramford Road at its junction with Riverside Road at 12.30pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving two cars.
Two ambulance crews were also called to the scene and the road was blocked for almost two hours while emergency services carried out investigation work.
A police spokesman said the busy junction had cleared at around 2.30pm and a woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.
Her injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening, the spokesman added.
No-one else involved in the collision is thought to have been injured.
Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call Suffolk police on 101.
