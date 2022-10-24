News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Roads to close daily for carriageway repairs on outskirts of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:26 AM October 24, 2022
Bridgwater Road and part of Ellenbrook Road and Belmont Road will be closed every day from 9am until 4.30pm until November 2

Bridgwater Road and part of Ellenbrook Road and Belmont Road will be closed until November 2 - Credit: Google

Three roads on the outskirts of Ipswich will close from today for carriageway repairs. 

Bridgwater Road and part of Ellenbrook Road and Belmont Road will be closed every day between 9am and 4.30pm until November 2.

This is while carriageway repairs and resurfacing take place.

Diversion routes will be in place during the closures.

These are as follows; from Ellenbrook Road drivers will be asked to then use Stoke Park Drive, Belstead Road, B1073, A137, A1071, A1214, Scrivener Drive, Shepherd Drive and Hawthorn Drive. 

From Belmont Road, the diversion will continue on Shepherd Drive, Scrivener Drive, A1214, A1071, A137, B1073, Belstead Road, Stoke Park Drive and Ellenbrook Road.

