Published: 5:24 PM April 30, 2021

The collision took place in Britannia Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 3pm on Friday to Britannia Road following reports of a collision between a cyclist and a Mazda 3.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the East of England Ambulance Service was called to the scene and that the cyclist was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a leg fracture.

The road has since been cleared.



