A14 lane blocked due to broken down lorry

One lane of the A14 has been blocked due to a broken down lorry near to the Copdock interchange - Credit: Google Maps

One lane of the A14 has been blocked due to a broken down lorry.

Police were called at about 6pm on Tuesday (May 24).

The lorry had broken down near to the Copdock interchange.

Lane two of the A14 has been blocked following the incident.

Heavy traffic had built up in the area between Copdock and Wherstead but has since cleared.

Recovery have arrived at the scene and the road should be cleared shortly.

The broken down lorry follows an earlier incident on the major Suffolk road after a hole developed in the westbound carriageway between Claydon and Whitehouse at about 2.30pm today.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.