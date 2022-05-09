News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Broken-down lorry causing delays on A14 near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:46 AM May 9, 2022
An HGV which broke down near the Orwell Bridge is causing some substantial traffic delays

An HGV which broke down near the Orwell Bridge is causing substantial traffic delays - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A broken-down lorry on the A14 is blocking a lane of the dual carriageway near the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich.

The lorry is stuck in the westbound carriageway and is causing delays as far back as junction 57, near Nacton. 

According to the AA travel map, the eastbound carriageway of the A14 is currently clear.

Police are at the scene of the incident.

Suffolk police said on Twitter: "One lane is blocked and causing delays following an HGV breakdown on the A14 westbound shortly before the Orwell Bridge."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

