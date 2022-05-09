Broken-down lorry causing delays on A14 near Ipswich

An HGV which broke down near the Orwell Bridge is causing substantial traffic delays - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A broken-down lorry on the A14 is blocking a lane of the dual carriageway near the Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich.

The lorry is stuck in the westbound carriageway and is causing delays as far back as junction 57, near Nacton.

According to the AA travel map, the eastbound carriageway of the A14 is currently clear.

Police are at the scene of the incident.

Suffolk police said on Twitter: "One lane is blocked and causing delays following an HGV breakdown on the A14 westbound shortly before the Orwell Bridge."

One lane is blocked and causing delays following an HGV breakdown on the A14 westbound shortly before the Orwell Bridge. pic.twitter.com/nU4JIojfO8 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 9, 2022

