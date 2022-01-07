Broken down lorry causing delays on Ipswich road

Traffic is being reported in Landseer Road after an artic lorry has broken down - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down artic lorry is causing some delays on an Ipswich road this evening.

Police were called to the vehicle in Landseer Road, near the junction with Clapgate Lane, at 3.05pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that traffic is being reported in the area more than two hours after the breakdown was first reported.

