Broken down vehicle causes tailbacks on Orwell Bridge

Traffic is queuing across the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A broken down vehicle is causing delays around the Orwell Bridge.

The vehicle broke down at the Wherstead Junction earlier on Sunday morning, causing delays to motorists crossing the bridge.

Suffolk police is on the scene, and a spokesman said it will be cleared "soon".

Traffic is queueing over the bridge in the westbound lane, past the Shell garage just before the bridge.

