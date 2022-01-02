News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Broken down vehicle causes tailbacks on Orwell Bridge

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:10 PM January 2, 2022
Updated: 12:30 PM January 2, 2022
The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

Traffic is queuing across the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A broken down vehicle is causing delays around the Orwell Bridge.

The vehicle broke down at the Wherstead Junction earlier on Sunday morning, causing delays to motorists crossing the bridge.

Suffolk police is on the scene, and a spokesman said it will be cleared "soon". 

Traffic is queueing over the bridge in the westbound lane, past the Shell garage just before the bridge. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
A14 Suffolk News

