Road reopens after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Published: 7:41 AM January 9, 2021   
Bucklesham Road, Ipswich

Bucklesham Road in Ipswich has reopened after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a crash

A busy road in Ipswich has reopened after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a collision.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 5.25pm Friday, January 8, after receiving reports the man had been injured in a collision with a car.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the man has been taken to hospital by ambulance and has suffered serious injuries.

The road remained closed for a number of hours while investigations took place but reopened again overnight. 

There has not been an update on the condition of the pedestrian involved. 

Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact them by calling 101 quoting reference 229 of yesterday, Friday, January 8. 

Alternatively they can visit this website.


Ipswich News

