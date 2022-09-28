Busy Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

A crash between a van and a car has happened in Norwich Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road in Ipswich has been closed in one direction after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called at 1.10pm today, September 28, to Norwich Road near the junction with Anglesea Road.

According to Suffolk Police, a car and a van were involved and the southbound carriageway has been closed.

It is not believed that there are any serious injuries as a result of the collision but an ambulance has been sent to the scene.

Recovery crews have been called to move the vehicles off the road.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays in the area.

Norwich Road is expected to reopen shortly.