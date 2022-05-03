Two-vehicle crash causes delays in Ipswich in rush hour

The incident has caused substantial congestion on Nacton Road - Credit: Google Maps

A car and a van have been involved in a crash in Ipswich's Nacton Road this morning.

Suffolk police and the ambulance service were called to the scene of a collision at 8.17am.

This incident happened between the Maryon Road and Crane Boulevard junctions.

According to the AA traffic map, there is substantial congestion on Nacton Road in both directions, all the way from the Landseer Road Roundabout to the A14.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

