News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Car catches fire on A14 slipway

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:54 AM May 7, 2022
A car caught fire on the A14 at Sproughton

A car caught fire on the A14 at Sproughton - Credit: Steve Cotterell

Images show emergency services working to put out a blaze after a car caught fire on the A14 near Ipswich.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, May 6, at about 4pm on the A14 on the Sproughton slipway.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the car fire on the A14 at Sproughton

Fire crews worked to extinguish the car fire on the A14 at Sproughton - Credit: Steve Cotterell

A car towing a trailer was seen on fire as fire crews tackle the blaze on the eastbound slip road.

The car was well alight as crews tackled the blaze

The car was well alight as crews tackled the blaze - Credit: Steve Cotterell

According to Suffolk police, the vehicle suffered "front end damage" and the slip road was closed for a period of time.

Recovery was then required.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

front of ipswich magistrates court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Experience days and clothes bought in £13,000 fraud by school business...

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Missing People | Updated

Missing 12-year-old girl found

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Maltby, from Newmarket, admitted theft and assault at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Man, 22, who exposed himself to walkers avoids jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich High School student Ella Cooke won Miss Teen Ipswich Galaxy and will head to Manchester to compete for Miss Galaxy

Beauty

Ipswich teen to compete at Miss Galaxy UK in Manchester

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon