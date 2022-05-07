Car catches fire on A14 slipway

10:54 AM May 7, 2022

Published: 10:54 AM May 7, 2022

A car caught fire on the A14 at Sproughton - Credit: Steve Cotterell

Images show emergency services working to put out a blaze after a car caught fire on the A14 near Ipswich.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon, May 6, at about 4pm on the A14 on the Sproughton slipway.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the car fire on the A14 at Sproughton - Credit: Steve Cotterell

A car towing a trailer was seen on fire as fire crews tackle the blaze on the eastbound slip road.

The car was well alight as crews tackled the blaze - Credit: Steve Cotterell

According to Suffolk police, the vehicle suffered "front end damage" and the slip road was closed for a period of time.

Recovery was then required.

