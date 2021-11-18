Man arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich ends with car fire

Updated

A man has been arrested after a late-night police pursuit ended with a car catching fire following a crash in Ipswich.

Police patrolling in the town centre at about 10pm on Wednesday had cause to request a Seat Leon to stop, which the motorist of the car failed to comply with.

The vehicle drove off through the town pursued by police, before crashing into a lamp post and tree in Henley Road, near the junction with Defoe Road, about five minutes later.

A fire engine from Princes Street station was sent to the scene after the vehicle caught fire, with the road closed until just before 1am.

Fire crews initially stood down after about half an hour, but were called out again just after 1am after smoke was seen billowing from the vehicle while it was being recovered.

A police spokesman confirmed the three occupants of the Seat all got out of the vehicle safely before it caught alight.

The driver of the Seat suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 32-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for a drug wipe, failing to stop for police and possession of cannabis.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

A witness to the incident said: "We live near the crash we saw 10 police cars go past our window, then a fire engine.

"Police officers were all over the place, stopping people walking or driving close to it.

"We asked what happened and all he said was he couldn't say much, but it involved a car they were trying to get to stop.

"We went back and saw recovery trucks, a police car being taken away and a fire engine kept going away and coming back."

