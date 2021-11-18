News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Man arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich ends with car fire

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:46 AM November 18, 2021
Updated: 11:53 AM November 18, 2021
Police and firefighters were called Henley Road in Ipswich last night

Police and firefighters were called Henley Road in Ipswich last night - Credit: Alex Emma

A man has been arrested after a late-night police pursuit ended with a car catching fire following a crash in Ipswich.

Police patrolling in the town centre at about 10pm on Wednesday had cause to request a Seat Leon to stop, which the motorist of the car failed to comply with.

The vehicle drove off through the town pursued by police, before crashing into a lamp post and tree in Henley Road, near the junction with Defoe Road, about five minutes later.

A fire engine from Princes Street station was sent to the scene after the vehicle caught fire, with the road closed until just before 1am.

Fire crews initially stood down after about half an hour, but were called out again just after 1am after smoke was seen billowing from the vehicle while it was being recovered.

A police spokesman confirmed the three occupants of the Seat all got out of the vehicle safely before it caught alight.

The driver of the Seat suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
  2. 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  1. 4 Which Ipswich shops are open late for Christmas shopping?
  2. 5 Plans for 'small scale' café in Britannia Road submitted to council
  3. 6 'It doesn't matter how much women do' - how can Ipswich be made safe?
  4. 7 Huge 80s festival Let's Rock launching in Ipswich in 2022
  5. 8 Give Andy a hoot as he 'hobbles' along 250 mile-route
  6. 9 No craft market for Cornhill as Ipswich tries to woo shoppers
  7. 10 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail

A 32-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for a drug wipe, failing to stop for police and possession of cannabis.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

A witness to the incident said: "We live near the crash we saw 10 police cars go past our window, then a fire engine.

"Police officers were all over the place, stopping people walking or driving close to it. 

"We asked what happened and all he said was he couldn't say much, but it involved a car they were trying to get to stop.

"We went back and saw recovery trucks, a police car being taken away and a fire engine kept going away and coming back."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange, outside of Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon