News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Two-car crash near Ipswich Waterfront causes 'very slow' traffic

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:59 PM June 6, 2022
A two vehicle crash is causing significant delays in Ipswich

A two vehicle crash is causing significant delays in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash between two cars near Ipswich Waterfront is causing "very slow traffic" in the town.

The incident happened at about 2.25pm today, June 6, in College Street at Foundry Lane.

The road was closed as police attended the crash and no injuries have been reported.

Both cars have now been moved to a nearby car park although the AA traffic map is showing "very slow" traffic throughout the town, stretching back to Holywells Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The blaze occupied an area of 3m by 8m

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Brookfield Road in Ipswich celebrated the Jubilee in style with a street party. g Pic

Ipswich street parties under way to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
'Roxy' the fox has been a regular visitor of one Ipswich local over the past few months

Suffolk Live News

'It was starving' - Ipswich NHS worker nurses 'Roxy' the fox back to health

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon