Two-car crash near Ipswich Waterfront causes 'very slow' traffic

A two vehicle crash is causing significant delays in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash between two cars near Ipswich Waterfront is causing "very slow traffic" in the town.

The incident happened at about 2.25pm today, June 6, in College Street at Foundry Lane.

The road was closed as police attended the crash and no injuries have been reported.

Both cars have now been moved to a nearby car park although the AA traffic map is showing "very slow" traffic throughout the town, stretching back to Holywells Road.

