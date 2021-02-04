News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Car crashes into garden wall and two men flee on foot

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:49 PM February 4, 2021   
A man has been arrested in connection to the London Road, Ipswich, burglary where a laptop was stole

Car crashes into garden wall in Bramford. - Credit: Archant

Two men have fled the scene of a crash after their vehicle collided with a garden wall in Bramford. 

Police were called at approximately 11.10am to reports of a single vehicle crash in Acton Road, Bramford, where a vehicle has left the road and collided with a wall.

Officers said the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be two men, have fled the scene on foot. 

Enquiries are ongoing. 

Travel
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roads unpassable and village turns into 'island' after horrendous flooding

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Man allegedly threatens to hurt dog in Ipswich park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Video

Driver's lucky escape after car flips onto roof to avoid oncoming vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus