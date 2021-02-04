Car crashes into garden wall and two men flee on foot

Published: 12:49 PM February 4, 2021

Two men have fled the scene of a crash after their vehicle collided with a garden wall in Bramford.

Police were called at approximately 11.10am to reports of a single vehicle crash in Acton Road, Bramford, where a vehicle has left the road and collided with a wall.

Officers said the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be two men, have fled the scene on foot.

Enquiries are ongoing.