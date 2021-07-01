News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star

Car crashes into fence outside McDonald's in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:39 AM July 1, 2021   
Mcdonalds in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The car crashed into a fence outside the Felixstowe McDonald's - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The entrance to a McDonald's car park in Felixstowe was blocked after a car crashed into a fence.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Walton Avenue just before 7.15am Thursday, July 1.

The car had crashed into a fence by the Dock Gate roundabout, blocking the entrance to the restaurant.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man has been taken to hospital for a check-up.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Recovery for the vehicle was called following the crash.



Felixstowe News

