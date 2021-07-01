Car crashes into fence outside McDonald's in Felixstowe
Published: 10:39 AM July 1, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The entrance to a McDonald's car park in Felixstowe was blocked after a car crashed into a fence.
Police were called to the scene of the crash in Walton Avenue just before 7.15am Thursday, July 1.
The car had crashed into a fence by the Dock Gate roundabout, blocking the entrance to the restaurant.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man has been taken to hospital for a check-up.
His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Recovery for the vehicle was called following the crash.
