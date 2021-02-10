Car crashes onto roundabout after colliding with vehicle outside Spoons buffet
Published: 4:49 PM February 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A car has crashed onto the roundabout in Norwich Road outside Spoon World Buffet in Ipswich after colliding with another vehicle.
Police were called shortly before 1.10pm to the crash in Norwich Road, which involved a Ford Escort and a Honda Civic.
One of the vehicles was described as being on the roundabout outside Spoon World Buffet.
The road was blocked but reopened at around 3pm.
One vehicle has been recovered and one was moved to Civic Drive.
No injuries were reported.
