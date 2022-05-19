Woman injured after car flips on its roof near Ipswich

A car overturned in Foxhall Road in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Jack Woolnough

A woman has been injured after a car flipped onto its roof in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 11.25am on Thursday in Foxhall Road, near the recycling centre, outside the Suffolk town.

The car, which was resting on its roof, caused a partial blockage in the area while waiting for recovery.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and according to a spokesperson for Suffolk police, a woman was seen "walking wounded".

Recovery took place at 1.20pm and the blockage is now clear.

