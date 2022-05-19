News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman injured after car flips on its roof near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:52 PM May 19, 2022
A car overturned in Foxhall Road in Ipswich this morning

A car overturned in Foxhall Road in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Jack Woolnough

A woman has been injured after a car flipped onto its roof in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 11.25am on Thursday in Foxhall Road, near the recycling centre, outside the Suffolk town.

The car, which was resting on its roof, caused a partial blockage in the area while waiting for recovery.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and according to a spokesperson for Suffolk police, a woman was seen "walking wounded".

Recovery took place at 1.20pm and the blockage is now clear.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Constabulary

Two arrests made following stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ciaran, April and son Elijah Kelly with pinky the dog who was found near a Sainsburys in Ipswich Pi

'We're lucky to get her back' - Drone finds missing Pinky after 17 days

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Comedian Omid Djalili performs during the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History Platinum

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Omid Djalili cracks Ipswich joke at Queen's Platinum Jubilee show

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon