Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall

Petrol prices in Suffolk have started to fall after hitting all-time highs - Credit: PA

Petrol prices have started to fall after hitting all-time highs earlier in the year – so where are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Suffolk?

Prices at the pumps are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to plummeting wholesale rates, according to the AA.

Price-checking app PetrolPrices has revealed some of the cheapest places to fill up in Suffolk over the last 48 hours, with some stations slashing prices by as much as 20p a litre in the space of a month.

The AA believes most UK forecourts will be below 160p per litre in a matter of weeks.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk towns, according to PetrolPrices.

Ipswich

BP, Spring Road

Unleaded: 169.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Felixstowe

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Unleaded: 178.9p

Diesel: 1.9p

Woodbridge

Gulf, Melton Road

Unleaded: 175.9p

Diesel: 186.9p

Bury St Edmunds

Tesco, St Saviours Interchange

Unleaded: 168.9p

Diesel: 181.9p

Newmarket

Tesco, Fordham Road

Unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 182.9p

Sudbury

Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road

Unleaded: 171.9p

Diesel: 182.9p

Lowestoft

Gulf, Yarmouth Road

Unleaded: 169.9p

Diesel: 182.9p