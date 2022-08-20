Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
- Credit: PA
Petrol prices have started to fall after hitting all-time highs earlier in the year – so where are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Suffolk?
Prices at the pumps are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to plummeting wholesale rates, according to the AA.
Price-checking app PetrolPrices has revealed some of the cheapest places to fill up in Suffolk over the last 48 hours, with some stations slashing prices by as much as 20p a litre in the space of a month.
The AA believes most UK forecourts will be below 160p per litre in a matter of weeks.
Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk towns, according to PetrolPrices.
Ipswich
BP, Spring Road
Unleaded: 169.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Felixstowe
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue
Unleaded: 178.9p
Diesel: 1.9p
Woodbridge
Gulf, Melton Road
Unleaded: 175.9p
Diesel: 186.9p
Bury St Edmunds
Tesco, St Saviours Interchange
Unleaded: 168.9p
Diesel: 181.9p
Newmarket
Tesco, Fordham Road
Unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 182.9p
Sudbury
Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road
Unleaded: 171.9p
Diesel: 182.9p
Lowestoft
Gulf, Yarmouth Road
Unleaded: 169.9p
Diesel: 182.9p