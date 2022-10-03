News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Revealed: The latest petrol prices at fuel stations in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:18 PM October 3, 2022
The latest fuel prices in Suffolk have been revealed (file photo)

The latest fuel prices in Suffolk have been revealed (file photo) - Credit: PA

Fuel prices hit a record high in the summer but have started to fall since then – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?

Analysis of government figures by the RAC Foundation has found the average price of a litre of diesel is nearly 17p more expensive than petrol.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show average pump prices for a litre of fuel on Monday were 180.3p for diesel and 163.8p for petrol.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family diesel car is around £9 more expensive than for petrol models.

Price-checking app PetrolPrices has revealed some of the cheapest places to fill up in Suffolk over the last 48 hours, with several charging less than the national average.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk towns, according to PetrolPrices.

Ipswich

BP, Norwich Road

Most Read

  1. 1 'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction
  2. 2 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
  3. 3 Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge
  1. 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  2. 5 Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road
  3. 6 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
  4. 7 Plans to fix Ipswich traffic problems to be unveiled this week
  5. 8 Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition

Unleaded: 156.9p

Diesel: 177.9p

Felixstowe

BP, Anzani Avenue

Unleaded: 169.9p

Diesel: 185.9p

Woodbridge

Gulf, Melton Road

Unleaded: 167.9p

Diesel: 182.9p

Prices hit record highs in the summer

Prices hit record highs in the summer - Credit: PA

Bury St Edmunds

Asda, Western Way

Unleaded: 164.7p

Diesel: 179.7p

Newmarket

Tesco, Fordham Road

Unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Sudbury

Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road

Unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 176.9p

Lowestoft

Gulf, Yarmouth Road

Unleaded: 157.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Haverhill

BP, Duddery Hill

Unleaded: 157.9p

Diesel: 179.9p

Suffolk Live News
A14
A12
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A family has paid tribute to Shane Little, their loving and hardworking son, partner and father.

Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36

Abygail Fossett

person
Breakfast is the best way to start your day so here are five of the most recommended places to get a

Food and Drink

5 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Employees at Ipswich recruitment company, Time Appointments, have successfully gone down to a four-day working week

National four-day trial week success 'no surprise' for Ipswich company

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 partly reopens after crash between car and tractor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon