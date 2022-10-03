Revealed: The latest petrol prices at fuel stations in Suffolk
- Credit: PA
Fuel prices hit a record high in the summer but have started to fall since then – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?
Analysis of government figures by the RAC Foundation has found the average price of a litre of diesel is nearly 17p more expensive than petrol.
Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show average pump prices for a litre of fuel on Monday were 180.3p for diesel and 163.8p for petrol.
This means filling a typical 55-litre family diesel car is around £9 more expensive than for petrol models.
Price-checking app PetrolPrices has revealed some of the cheapest places to fill up in Suffolk over the last 48 hours, with several charging less than the national average.
Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk towns, according to PetrolPrices.
Ipswich
BP, Norwich Road
Most Read
- 1 'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction
- 2 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
- 3 Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge
- 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 5 Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road
- 6 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
- 7 Plans to fix Ipswich traffic problems to be unveiled this week
- 8 Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment
- 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 10 Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition
Unleaded: 156.9p
Diesel: 177.9p
Felixstowe
BP, Anzani Avenue
Unleaded: 169.9p
Diesel: 185.9p
Woodbridge
Gulf, Melton Road
Unleaded: 167.9p
Diesel: 182.9p
Bury St Edmunds
Asda, Western Way
Unleaded: 164.7p
Diesel: 179.7p
Newmarket
Tesco, Fordham Road
Unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Sudbury
Sainsbury's, Great Cornard Road
Unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 176.9p
Lowestoft
Gulf, Yarmouth Road
Unleaded: 157.9p
Diesel: 179.9p
Haverhill
BP, Duddery Hill
Unleaded: 157.9p
Diesel: 179.9p