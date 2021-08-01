News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:46 PM August 1, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM August 1, 2021
Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

The incident in Chevallier Street, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater

A road in Ipswich has been reopened after a crash. 

Suffolk police were called to the collision between two cars at 12.39pm today on the A1214 Chevallier Street, near the Inkerman Pub.

Officers closed the road, which caused traffic to back up on nearby Norwich Road. 

The East of England Ambulance NHS Trust and Suffolk Fire and Rescue also attended. 

