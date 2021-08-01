Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Published: 1:46 PM August 1, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM August 1, 2021

The incident in Chevallier Street, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater

A road in Ipswich has been reopened after a crash.

Suffolk police were called to the collision between two cars at 12.39pm today on the A1214 Chevallier Street, near the Inkerman Pub.

Officers closed the road, which caused traffic to back up on nearby Norwich Road.

The East of England Ambulance NHS Trust and Suffolk Fire and Rescue also attended.