A14 delays after car fire near Ipswich

Traffic is moving slowly on the A14 westbound after a car fire near Claydon earlier this morning - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Traffic is moving slowly on the A14 near Ipswich after a car fire caused severe delays earlier this morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on the westbound carriageway near Claydon just before 6am.

They arrived to find a BMW 3 series on fire. A police spokesman said the fire was thought to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

The spokesman added that Suffolk police officers were still on the scene and waiting for recovery but the road has now reopened, though traffic is still moving slowly.

Queues originally stretched from Claydon back to Copdock, causing delays of around 30 minutes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.