Road closed in Ipswich after three-vehicle crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:42 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 6:17 PM March 28, 2022
Colchester Road is currently closed following a collision between two vehicles

Colchester Road is currently closed following a collision between two vehicles - Credit: Google Maps

Colchester Road in north-east Ipswich is currently closed after a crash between three vehicles.

A road closure is currently in place in both directions on the A1214 between Henley Road and Tuddenham Road.

Officers were previously called at around 4.50pm on Monday to a report of a collision between two cars on Colchester Road.

According to police, an ambulance has also attended the scene.

There is also congestion on surrounding routes including Henley Road and Westerfield Road, according to the AA Traffic Map.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Tom Swindles
