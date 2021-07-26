Person taken to hospital after collision in Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich
Published: 11:56 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM July 27, 2021
A person has been taken to hospital after a collision in a car park at Sainsbury's Warren Heath store in Ipswich.
Police were called to the store's car park in Felixstowe Road at 10.21am on Monday, July 26, following a collision involving a Volvo XC90 car and a female pedestrian.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.06am with reports of a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.
"We sent one ambulance and took a person to Ipswich Hospital for further care."
The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.