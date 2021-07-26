Published: 11:56 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM July 27, 2021

Sainsbury's Warren Heath store in Ipswich. Emergency services were called after a collision in the Felixstowe Road car park. - Credit: Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a collision in a car park at Sainsbury's Warren Heath store in Ipswich.

Police were called to the store's car park in Felixstowe Road at 10.21am on Monday, July 26, following a collision involving a Volvo XC90 car and a female pedestrian.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.06am with reports of a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

"We sent one ambulance and took a person to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.







