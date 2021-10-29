First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange

Published: 12:02 AM October 29, 2021

The first plans of how improvements could be made to the A14 Copdock Interchange have been announced.

Highways England has presented two options for Junction 55, which suffers from congestion and poor journey time reliability, which has a significant impact on national and internationally based businesses.

There are two options being put forward in the consultation which launches next week.

Option one - Increase the capacity of the existing junction to help accommodate the future demand. This will be done by widening the circulatory carriageway and the provision of free flow left turn lanes at three of the four entry arms.

- Increase the capacity of the existing junction to help accommodate the future demand. This will be done by widening the circulatory carriageway and the provision of free flow left turn lanes at three of the four entry arms. Option two - Decrease the volume of traffic at existing junction by removing the A12 (South) to A14 (East) (and vice versa) movements onto separate link roads. This option will see a new free flow two-way grade-separated link road built.

Andy Walker, head of policy and public affairs at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: "It is absolutely vital that Copdock Junction is included as one of the major road schemes undertaken by National Highways in the coming years.

"We were left incredibly frustrated that Suffolk received virtually nothing in Wednesday's Budget in terms of real terms infrastructure investment or the success of any levelling-up bids.

"Suffolk and the A14 is critical to the trading success of many businesses and supply-chains globally. As the main route linking the Port of Felixstowe which is soon to become a Freeport with the Midlands and the North of England, this congested junction must receive funding, no ifs or buts."

Junction 55 on the A14 is one of the key strategic junctions serving Ipswich via the A14, A12 and A1214, situated only 14 miles away from the Port of Felixstowe.

James Goodman, National Highways project manager for A14 junction 55 Copdock Interchange, said: “The A14 has national and international importance helping to connect the Port of Felixstowe on the east coast with the Midlands and beyond.

"The port forms an essential component of the regional and national economy, handling up to 9,000 HGVs per day and moving 25,000 tonnes of goods per year.

"There are important choices to be made and we are keen to get as many views as we can, so I encourage anyone who would like to find out more to check out the consultation materials online, attend one of our public information events and feedback on the options.”

National Highways will host four public information events, these will be held:

Holiday Inn Ipswich, London Road - Saturday, November 6 11am-6pm

Capel St Mary Village Hall - Friday, November 12 2pm-8pm

Belstead Village Hall - Saturday, November 20 11am-6pm

Copdock Village Hall - Friday, November 26 2pm-8pm

An online consultation will run until 11.59pm on Thursday, December 9.