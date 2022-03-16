Broken down lorry blocks A14 slip road at Copdock

Updated

A broken down lorry is blocking the eastbound A14 on-ramp at junction 55 near Copdock - Credit: Suffolk Highways

A broken down lorry blocking an on-ramp to the A14 near Ipswich has now been cleared.

The lorry was blocking the eastbound entry slip road from J55 at the Copdock roundabout, which led to traffic chaos.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the incident and the vehicle was recovered shortly before 11am.

According to the AA Traffic Map, the broken down vehicle caused queues as far back as junction 56 at Wherstead in the eastbound direction and junction 53 at Whitehouse in the westbound.

Additionally, traffic coming onto the A14 from the A12 in the northbound direction was delayed as far back as Junction 32b.

