Still time to have your say on Copdock road changes

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:06 PM November 30, 2021
Goodman and Cartlidge

James Goodman from National Highways with James Cartlidge at the exhibition at Copdock. - Credit: Hannah Stanton

Residents and road users have another week to have their say on plans to change the Copdock Interchange between the A12 and A14 south of Ipswich.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, whose constituency includes the junction and who has been calling for improvements there for many years, visited the exhibition about it at Copdock Village Hall on Friday where he met project engineer James Goodman.

The public consultation runs until December 9 and  National Highways is calling on as many people who live, work and travel in and around Suffolk to share their views on the proposed improvements. 

Mr Cartlidge said: “I am pleased that proposals have been brought forward for options to improve the highly-congested Copdock Interchange.

"The junction sits on an important trade route out of Felixstowe and it is essential for both our future prosperity and the ease of travel for local people, that a solution is secured for this major issue in our road network."

Mr Goodman added:  “There are important choices to be made and we are keen to get as many views as we can, so I encourage anyone who is yet to submit a response to check out the consultation materials online, attend one of our public information events and feedback on the options.” 

Ipswich News

