Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist injured after colliding with car in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2022
A collision between a cyclist and a car happened in Belstead Road this afternoon

A collision between a cyclist and a car happened in Belstead Road this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

A crash between a car and a cyclist caused delays on a busy Ipswich road this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on May 18 in Belstead Road.

Emergency services attended the incident and, according to police, the cyclist was left with minor cuts to their hands and knees.

The road was also partially blocked as a result of the incident but traffic was seen to be coping well.

